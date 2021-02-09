Le Chez-Nous residents could be on move again this week

The 31 residents of Le Chez-Nous who are still at the Mill River Resort because of a fire last month could be moving to a community care facility in Prince County as early as this week.

About a dozen other displaced residents have already been moved to other locations.

Le Chez-Nous president Marcel Richard said a facility has been found that can accommodate the residents, but there are just a few more details that need to be worked out.

"We have to have licences for each bed so we can't just land at a place with not being approved. But they have told us because we're already a business, that we're all licensed with our own beds, that transferring should be half-decently easy."

Richard said he will reveal where the facility is once everything has been finalized, and the move could come as soon as Friday.

Transportation has been arranged to get the residents from the resort to their next temporary home. Crews are working to repair Le Chez-Nous in Wellington as quickly as possible.

