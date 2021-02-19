Following fire, Chez-Nous hopes to get residents home this summer

The co-op that runs the Chez-Nous community care home in Wellington, P.E.I., is hopeful they will be able to get people back into the residence this summer.

A fire on Jan. 18 forced the 47 residents out of the home.

Co-op president Marcel Richard said he believes repairs will be completed in about four months, which would put residents back in the home around the end of June.

The night of the fire the residents found temporary shelter at Mill River Resort. Last week most of the residents were moved into a new temporary home at Andrews of Summerside.

"I've been there a couple of times since Friday, probably three times actually, and like have talked to different ones and they all seem very happy, very much settling in," said Richard.

Richard said Andrews is more suitable as housing for the residents, because it is designed for people needing their level of care.

