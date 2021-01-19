Residents displaced by fire at Chez Nous staying at Mill River as options discussed

The province is working with staff at a long-term care facility in Wellington, P.E.I., to determine next steps after 47 residents were displaced by a fire late Monday night.

The residents of La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous have been relocated to the Mill River Resort, where they can stay until at least Thursday, but then the hotel is booked for the weekend. Resort and hotel officials are trying to see if there's a way to keep them at Mill River beyond Thursday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said residents would not be violating public health orders if they moved home with family, providing the families are not travelling outside the province or under self-isolation orders.

She said those decisions would be up to the families and staff at Le Chez-Nous.

"The first priority is the safety of the residents and the staff," she said.

An oxygen machine is delivered to a resident at Mill River on Tuesday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The residents were scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, but those plans have now been put on hold.

"We decided today is not a good day to do that. It has been very traumatic for the residents and staff, what they have been through," she said.

"If the residents go home with family before they are vaccinated, they will be vaccinated — maybe not this week — but they will get vaccinated."

The displaced residents are able to stay at the Mill River Resort until at least Thursday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Premier Dennis King said another option is to move residents to community care facilities that have vacancies.

"We've made the commitment that we will be there, just need to know what we need to help provide," he said.

At Mill River Tuesday, officials with the Red Cross were on-site, getting blankets, money for clothes, and extra equipment such as walkers and wheelchairs to residents.

The Red Cross is helping to provide blankets, money for clothes, and extra equipment such as walkers and wheelchairs to residents. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Paramedics were also called to respond to a medical call with one of the residents.

Firefighters from the Wellington fire department were called to Chez-Nous at around 9:40 p.m. Monday after heavy smoke was reported in the building.

Officials said there were no serious injuries, but a few residents sustained minor scrapes and bruises.

Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate from La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous after a fire broke out Monday night. (Steve bruce/CBC)

Firefighters from Tyne Valley, Miscouche and New London were on the scene to assist the Wellington fire department.

"On behalf of all Islanders I want to thank all of those who assisted last night," King said.

"I believe it's a further demonstration of the strong sense of community and kindness that is felt throughout Prince Edward Island."

