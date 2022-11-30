COVID-19 outbreak causing challenges at P.E.I. seniors' home

A seniors' home in Wellington, P.E.I., is dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials with La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous Ltée. said at its peak on Sunday, 34 out of 48 residents had the virus, as well as eight employees.

Gilles Painchaud, president of the Chez-Nous board of directors, said the past week has been challenging. Family members have helped with delivering meals, which have to be delivered individually to each room.

"We also had to deal to a certain extent with mental health because I'm sure you can understand that if you're confined to your room for a number of days you end up with a lack of I guess social benefits and even a lack of movement or exercise."

Some residents are beginning to come out of their 10-day isolation.

Painchaud is hoping the outbreak will be over soon so the residents can enjoy the Christmas celebrations.