P.E.I. WWII veteran marks 102nd birthday
Care home staff make it a memorable day for Chester Banks
The oldest resident at the Kensington Community Care Home celebrated his 102nd birthday on Wednesday.
Chester Banks, originally from the Montague area, marked the occasion surrounded by family and staff, who provided cake and balloons.
He even received a certificate congratulating him on his longevity from the Kensington Police Service.
Banks fought in WWII, but over the years he was also a mecahnic, farmer, store owner, and a lighthouse keeper.
In fact, his birthday cake had a picture of the Annandale Lighthouse where he once worked.
This year's celebrations were scaled back somewhat from last year's. That's when he took his first-ever trip across the Confederation Bridge — in a limo, no less.
"I never forgot that one," Banks said Wednesday.
With files from Rick Gibbs