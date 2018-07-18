P.E.I. WWII veteran marks 102nd birthday

The oldest resident at the Kensington Community Care Home celebrated his 102nd birthday on Wednesday.

Chester Banks, originally from the Montague area, marked the occasion surrounded by family and staff, who provided cake and balloons.

He even received a certificate congratulating him on his longevity from the Kensington Police Service.

Chester Banks even had a special hat for the occasion. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Banks fought in WWII, but over the years he was also a mecahnic, farmer, store owner, and a lighthouse keeper.

In fact, his birthday cake had a picture of the Annandale Lighthouse where he once worked.

This year's celebrations were scaled back somewhat from last year's. That's when he took his first-ever trip across the Confederation Bridge — in a limo, no less.

"I never forgot that one," Banks said Wednesday.

The Kensington Police Service congratulated Banks on his birthday. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

