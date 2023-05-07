'Exhausted' chess champ raises money playing 19 games at once

Jorge Moreno has won every chess match he's played on P.E.I., but Saturday's competition put his skill — and stamina — to the test.

Moreno, the provincial champion, played 19 matches simultaneously over more than three hours at Holland College in Charlottetown.

It was part of a fundraiser to help P.E.I.'s chess team travel to Montreal for the Canadian Chess Challenge beginning May 21 in Montreal. About $600 was raised.

"I'm really, really exhausted," Moreno said after the event.

Grade 6 student Steve Zhang says it he didn't want to miss the opportunity to play against the P.E.I. champion. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Moreno, who moved from Peru in September, has participated in five Canadian Federation of Chess events and has won them all. He said his goal is to become the Canadian chess champion.

I think you might find that the size of the player doesn't necessarily reflect the strength of the player. — Fred McKim

For now, he is juggling his studies at Holland College while promoting chess as an educational tool and alternative from traditional sports.

"I think chess promotes inclusiveness. We have adults, we have children, people from different ages, from different countries."

Moreno, who moved to P.E.I. from Peru in September, says his goal is to become the Canadian chess champion. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Though the competition involved all ages, Fred McKim, president of Charlottetown Chess Club, said you should never underestimate an opponent.

"I think you might find that the size of the player doesn't necessarily reflect the strength of the player.... Some of the older ones might take it more seriously but don't let that fool you."

Steve Zhang, a Grade 6 student, said his match only lasted a few moves, but was a great opportunity.

"It's pretty fun to play the provincial champion. You don't get that chance every single day."