Summer home burns in early morning fire

P.E.I. RCMP and the Vernon River fire department responded to a fire call in Cherry Valley Wednesday morning.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said the 5:30 a.m. 911 call came from a neighbour. The fire was in a summer home that was not occupied at the time.

"When the members attended the scene with the fire department the summer home was engulfed in flames," said Gunn.

"The fire department did their best to contain the fire, but at the end of the day the structure will be a total loss."

At mid-morning firefighters were still on the scene dousing hot spots, Gunn said.

The provincial fire marshal was also there, and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

More from CBC P.E.I.