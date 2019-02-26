Skip to Main Content
Church initiative brings comfort to people in chemotherapy

Church initiative brings comfort to people in chemotherapy

A Charlottetown Church has started to create chemo comfort bags to help P.E.I. patients undergoing chemotherapy.

'I was in shock that nobody had ever done it before'

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The kits contain items that can ease the side effects of chemotherapy: ginger candies, hand lotion, and water. (Submitted by Jen MacKay)

A Charlottetown Church has started to create chemo comfort bags to help P.E.I. patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The packages, put together by members of Central Christian Church, are filled with things like candies, tea, hand lotion and journals. The goal is to support cancer patients going through a tough time.

"I was in shock that nobody had ever done it before," said Jen MacKay, a member of the committee behind the project.

"Everybody's been affected by cancer in some way so I thought it was something that a lot of people could really get behind."

The goal is to supply 30 comfort bags per month.  They'll be delivered to both the QEH and Prince County Hospital.

MacKay said the project has received a lot of donations from local businesses and community members.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us