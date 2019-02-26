Church initiative brings comfort to people in chemotherapy

A Charlottetown Church has started to create chemo comfort bags to help P.E.I. patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The packages, put together by members of Central Christian Church, are filled with things like candies, tea, hand lotion and journals. The goal is to support cancer patients going through a tough time.

"I was in shock that nobody had ever done it before," said Jen MacKay, a member of the committee behind the project.

"Everybody's been affected by cancer in some way so I thought it was something that a lot of people could really get behind."

The goal is to supply 30 comfort bags per month. They'll be delivered to both the QEH and Prince County Hospital.

MacKay said the project has received a lot of donations from local businesses and community members.

