2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said at news briefing on Wednesday.

Morrison said the new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s — are related to international travel, self-isolated when they returned and are both at home and doing well.

The province received 449 negative cases back from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. There have been 24 cases in total on P.E.I. with 17 cases considered recovered.

"I think we all are breathing a sigh of relief with these results in many ways, because it again currently indicates there is no widespread community transmission on P.E.I.," she said.

Morrison said community transmission is the driver of many new cases across the country and she anticipates it happening on the Island, but she said many are doing what they are supposed to do to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morrison reminded people to continue to practise self-isolation and physical distancing, while acknowledging it may be difficult over the Easter holiday.

"Despite the holiday you should not be visiting people you do not live with."

Testing challenges

Morrison said there were challenges over the weekend getting test results to the national lab.

"That meant that there were more lab tests at the NML for them to process," she said. "We will likely see, over the days ahead, more local lab tests come back."

She said increasing local testing capabilities will mean fewer delays in getting results back.

Most of the local test kits on P.E.I. have been used, but Morrison said 180 tests have arrived and will be used in the coming days.

Morrison said projections and modelling on the potential outcomes and trajectory of COVID-19 on P.E.I. are being worked on.

"We are actively doing the modelling and will be reviewing some of it this afternoon," Morrison said.

She said she hopes to release that information soon.

