Recall issued for some Glasgow Glen Farm gouda cheese due to possible contamination
Cheese has been recalled due to possible E. coli
Certain varieties of Glasgow Glen Farm gouda cheese are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
Red chili gouda cheese slices and baby wheels packaged in September 2021 are being recalled, according to a release Saturday from P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.
Recalled products include:
Red chili gouda cheese slices
- Packaged date: September 23, 2021 and Sept. 29, 2021.
- Best before date: Dec. 23, 2021 and Dec. 29, 2021.
Red chili waxed baby gouda wheels
- Sold Sept. 10-24, 2021 at Glasgow Glen Farm.
Consumers should throw out recalled products, the release states. There have been no reported illnesses related to the products.
"If you think you have become ill from consuming a recalled product, contact your doctor or nurse practitioner," the release said.
Other products from Glasgow Glen Farm have not been recalled.
"The Department of Health and Wellness has completed a food safety investigation, which will not lead to the recall of other products," the release stated.
