Islanders urged to check fire alarms as clocks set to spring forward
Batteries in smoke detectors should be replaced every six months
As clocks roll forward on Sunday, the Charlottetown Fire Department wants Islanders to also make sure their smoke detectors are in proper working order.
The fire department is encouraging Islanders to use the change to daylight time to encourage the habit of checking their smoke detectors, updating their alarms or installing new systems.
"It's a perfect time to change a battery in your battery-operated smoke alarms," said Winston Bryan, fire inspector for Charlottetown Fire Department.
'Early warning'
Batteries in smoke detectors should be replaced every six months.
Working smoke alarms should be placed in every room used for sleeping and every level of a home, and in the common space and hallways of apartments. Tenants in apartments are responsible for changing the batteries in their smoke alarms, Bryan said.
"[Smoke alarms are] early warning and that's what we need in fires, in fire situations. We need that early detection. And once everything is working properly everyone is that much safer," Bryan said.
On Sunday at 2 a.m. clocks will jump one hour forward to reflect the time change.
