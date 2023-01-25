Contractor pleads guilty to theft, using forged document

A P.E.I. construction contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of use of a forged document.

Colton Chaulk, owner of CWD Construction, also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to attend court after he missed his court appearance last summer to answer to the charges.

He will be remanded in custody until his sentencing on March 15.

Chaulk will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing. (Colton Chaulk/Facebook)

In an interview last summer, one of his victims said she was owed about $34,000 from Chaulk. Michelle Benoit said Chaulk dug holes around her property and ruined her deck, but did not complete an addition or insulate the home as he was hired to do.

Chaulk also owes about $80,000 in various civil suits.