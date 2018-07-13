Charlottetown Yacht Club can open Friday, but it won't
Yacht clubs and marinas on P.E.I. may open Friday as the first phase of the province's ease-back plan comes into effect, but the Charlottetown Yacht Club will not.
Club hopes to be open for May long weekend
Officials with the club say they are about two weeks behind schedule in getting ready for the season.
Maintenance work is currently underway and a plan is being devised to ensure physical distancing is practised once the property is open, officials said.
They are planning to limit to the number of people allowed on a boat, and access to the main building will also be limited.
They plan to be open for the Victoria Day weekend, which starts May 16.
With files from Angela Walker
