Charlottetown women's shelter will open as pilot project

The P.E.I. government will partner with the community organization Blooming House to open a women’s shelter in the Charlottetown area later this month as a winter pilot project.

Last homeless shelter for women closed in 2012

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Advocates say homeless women are at risk by not having anywhere to go. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Blooming Housing will receive $60,000 from the province to hire staff.

"Women in need of emergency shelter in the Charlottetown and surrounding areas will now have a safe and warm option to go to this winter," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy in a news release.

Charlottetown has been without a homeless shelter for women since the spring of 2012.

Grandmother's House was an eight-bed facility operated by the Native Council of P.E.I. The council reported it was full most nights, but said it couldn't find the $80,000 a year it needed to operate the house.

Anderson House, a shelter for women fleeing violence at home, sets aside a couple of beds for homeless women.

Mundy said the investment in the pilot project is a quick response to a need while longer-term solutions are worked on.

Blooming House co-founder Liz Corney said the pilot project will help her group learn more about the needs of women in Charlottetown and make plans for the future.

