Charlottetown woman holds bake sales to raise money for Sri Lanka bombing victims

A Charlottetown woman originally from Sri Lanka is holding bake sales to raise money for those affected by the Easter Sunday bombings in her homeland.

Hansinee Pamunuwegedara, a first-year UPEI student, moved to the Island from Sri Lanka five years ago with her parents.

She said when she first heard the news, she thought it was a bad dream. "I had to keep … refreshing the news page to make sure it was real," she said.

On April 21, more than 250 people were killed in a series of suicide bombings targeted at churches and hotels in the capital of Colombo.

There were no injuries among Pamunuwegedara's family and friends. But she said they're afraid.

"They're scared because they have small kids and they go to school, but the school is closed until further notice.… They don't know what's going to happen next," she said.

'As Sri Lankans , we have seen a lot of violence'

Sarath Ekanayaka, a P.E.I. resident, said his relatives and friends abroad feel the same.

"Even though we are living here in Canada, our roots are in our native country. My relatives, friends, they are living in fear.

"So it's hard, hard to see these things happening in our native country," he said.

From left to right: Pamunuwegedara, Muditha Balasuriya, her husband Sarath Ekanayaka and Pamunuwegedara's father, Leel. All four are originally from Sri Lanka and still have family and friends living there. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Ekanayaka moved to P.E.I. with his wife and two sons 10 years ago to flee decades of civil war and to provide his children with better educational opportunities.

He said he was horrified when he heard what was happening in his native country.

"Because, as Sri Lankans, we have seen a lot of violence," he said. "A lot of atrocities were going on during the 30-year-long civil war."

Like Pamunuwegedara, Ekanayaka has many family members and friends back home, including some who live in Colombo.

He said he has been unable to contact them since the Sri Lankan government clamped down on social media following the incident.

"Usually my wife calls her mom every night," he said.

Money to be donated to Red Cross

Pamunuwegedara said being so far away from her relatives prompted her to want to do something.

"They're in Sri Lanka, in danger and you're here safe — almost makes you feel guilty.

"I couldn't sleep and I just realized that worrying wouldn't do anything," she said.

A mass funeral service for multiple victims took place Thursday in Negombo, a coastal town located just north of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo. (Lily Martin/CBC)

She decided to organize a few bake sales in Charlottetown in order to raise money for the victims. The first will be at the Nimrods' Community Yard Sale on Sunday at 47 St. Peters Road in Charlottetown.

Another will be held at Holland College on Thursday. Pamunuwegedara said a donation box is also located at Linda's Coffee Shop in Charlottetown.

"I just hope that I inspire other people to do what I'm doing and help their countries, too.

"You never know how real it is until it happens to your own country. I just hope that everyone is safe back in Sri Lanka and something like this won't happen again," she said.

She said all donations collected will be given to the Red Cross in Sri Lanka.

