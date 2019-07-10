Charlottetown woman pleads guilty to 3rd infanticide charge
A Charlottetown woman previously convicted in two cases of infanticide pleaded guilty to a third charge of infanticide in provincial court Wednesday.
A Charlottetown woman previously convicted in two cases of infanticide pleaded guilty to a third charge of infanticide in provincial court Wednesday.
Shannon Dawn Rayner, 40, will remain in custody and will be back in court here in early September, when she'll face sentencing for all three cases.
More to come