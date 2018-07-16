Charlottetown woman charged in deaths of two infants

A 39-year-old Charlottetown woman is facing charges in the deaths of two babies, according to a Charlottetown police release.

As a result of a year-long investigation by the Charlottetown Police Services Major Crime Unit, the woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of infanticide, two counts of failing to seek assistance in child birth and two counts of disposing of the dead body of a child with intent to conceal the fact it had been delivered, the release said.

The charges relate to incidents from 2014 and 2016, the release said.

The woman will appear in court on Thursday.

More P.E.I. news