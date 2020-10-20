Deadline to request Charlottetown-Winsloe mail-in ballot is tonight
Voters can opt to mail ballots rather than go to a polling station
Voters in District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe have until tonight to request a mail-in ballot if they'd rather not — or can't — go to a polling station for advanced or regular voting.
The deadline is 6 p.m. today.
People who are Canadian citizens, at least 18 years of age, and residents of PEI since at least April 6 can apply for the ballots at www.electionspei.ca.
The Nov. 2 provincial byelection is the first electoral experience for Prince Edward Islanders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It is being held to choose a replacement for MLA Robert Mitchell, a former interim leader of the Liberal Party of P.E.I. He announced on Sept. 3 that he was stepping down as the representative for the district.
Advance polls will be open this Saturday, Oct. 24, as well as Monday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 30.