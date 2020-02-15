Demonstrators gather in Charlottetown in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en chiefs

The conflict revolves around a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline and an assertion by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs that no pipelines can be built through their traditional territory without their consent. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

About 100 people gathered in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en chiefs in Charlottetown on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators have been gathering across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who have been opposing the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline on their territory in northern British Columbia.

CN Rail has closed all Eastern Canadian trains and Via Rail has cancelled trains nationwide because of the demonstrations taking place along or on the railway tracks.

RCMP have enforced a B.C. Supreme Court injunction and have made a number of arrests since last Thursday, sparking demonstrations across the country.

'I hope to see more rallies. I hope to see more people speaking out and standing up for what they believe in,' says Mi'kmaq activist Katelyn Sock. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"I think that it's amazing," said Katelyn Sock, one of activists at the demonstration in front of Province House in Charlottetown. "I think we need a lot more people to be aware of what's happening with the water defenders of Wet'suwet'en."

Some of the biggest, most important things that have happened our world have been caused by things that may have been seen as an inconvenience. — Jonathan Williams, ally

As part of the Mi'kmaq community on P.E.I., Sock said she's disappointed with the federal government's response to the demonstrations.

"Just meeting with the chiefs isn't going to do much if they're going to continue to push the pipeline, I feel like they should take a step back," she said.

"We just want to protect Turtle Island and Mother Earth. I just hope that people do their due diligence and their research on what is happening in B.C., and I hope to see more ... protests. I hope to see more rallies. I hope to see more people speaking out and standing up for what they believe in."

While the demonstrations across the county may be perceived as disruptive, Jonathan Williams said they are crucial to progress.

Siblings Charlie and Jonathan Williams came out to support the demonstration. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"It's upsetting but necessary," said Williams, one of the supporters at the event. "I think the notion that stuff like this is an inconvenience is something that I think we really need to deconstruct.

"Some of the biggest, most important things that have happened our world have been caused by things that may have been seen as an inconvenience at the time, but truly have gone to shape the world in ways that we celebrate."

