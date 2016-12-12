Charlottetown apartment fire forces dozens from homes

A fire at a 12-unit apartment building in the East Royalty neighborhood of Charlottetown Monday night had about two dozen people looking for a place to sleep, according to the Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. The fire was contained to one apartment in the three-storey building on Westcomb Crescent, but the entire building was evacuated while the extent of the damage was determined, the Red Cross said.

Disaster volunteers provided emergency lodging and meals for 20 people, including five children.

It was the third disaster response by the Red Cross on the Island in three days.

The agency provided aid to two adults after a generator-related fire burned their home in Orwell, and some tenants in an apartment building in West Royalty in Charlottetown needed help when a portion of the roof blew off.

More P.E.I. news