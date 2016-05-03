Trial for man charged in watercraft death set for October
A P.E.I. man charged in a fatal collision last summer involving personal watercraft will go to trial later this year.
Two personal watercraft collided last August in Charlottetown Harbour
Morgan Arnold MacLeod of Uigg, P.E.I., is charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing death.
Carter Michael Wood, 21, died in the crash.
MacLeod has pleaded not guilty.
A four-day trial in P.E.I. Supreme Court is slated to begin Oct. 21.