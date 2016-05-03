Trial for man charged in watercraft death set for October

A P.E.I. man charged in a fatal collision last summer involving personal watercraft will go on trial later this year.

Morgan Arnold MacLeod of Uigg, P.E.I., is charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing death.

Two personal watercraft collided last August in Charlottetown Harbour.

Carter Michael Wood, 21, died in the crash.

MacLeod has pleaded not guilty.

A four-day trial in P.E.I. Supreme Court is slated to begin Oct. 21.

