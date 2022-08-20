Charlottetown asks drivers not to cut through parking lots near roundabout construction

Charlottetown officials are asking drivers not to cut through the parking lots of local businesses in the area where a roundabout is being built.

Public works manager Scott Adams said the city has asked police to patrol the area near the so-called Vogue Optical roundabout after it noticed drivers trying to cut through.

"Those parking lots are for those businesses, for individuals accessing those stores or any of the businesses there," he said.

"When drivers decide to cut through parking lots, it just increases that risk level for those folks who are trying to walk from their vehicles to the businesses or vice versa. We ask people, please, do not do that."

Construction of the long-awaited roundabout begun earlier this month at the key five-way intersection of Belvedere Avenue, Brackley Point Road, St. Peters Road and Falconwood Drive.

Charlottetown's new roundabout is being built at the intersection commonly known as the Vogue Optical corner. (Google Maps)

Adams said some confusion is expected at the early stages of a construction project at a major roadway, but traffic has been running fairly smoothly and there haven't been any noticeable issues other than the drivers cutting through.

"The bulk of the traffic is staying on St. Peters Road.... Right now the lights have been disabled. So there's no stopping anymore as you just continue either northbound or southbound," he said.

Adams said police presence has impacted the number of people cutting through the parking lots.