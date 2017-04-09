Charlottetown recognizes 5 Island veterans for their military service

The City of Charlottetown honoured five people for their military service during its annual veterans recognition awards Tuesday at city hall.

The 2020 recipients of the award are:

Master Warrant Officer Chris Batchilder

Master Sailor Jeremy Gallant

Major Allan Manley

Corporal Ian Morison

Chief Petty Officer Second Class Mark Nicolle

Those eligible for nomination include people who served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War, the Korean War, War in Afghanistan, peace keeping missions or in the current Canadian forces or reserves.

"Poppies, pins and monuments provide us with tangible reminders of the gratitude we owe members of our military for the sacrifices they make for all of us," said Philip Brown, mayor of Charlottetown in a release.

"The City of Charlottetown recognizes and will continue to recognize the efforts veterans have made to maintain peace at home and abroad."

Since 2005, the city has used the ceremony as an opportunity to honour the service of veterans from the Island community, according to a media release.

More from CBC P.E.I.