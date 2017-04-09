Charlottetown recognizes 5 Island veterans for their military service
'We owe members of our military for the sacrifices they make for all of us,' mayor says
The City of Charlottetown honoured five people for their military service during its annual veterans recognition awards Tuesday at city hall.
The 2020 recipients of the award are:
- Master Warrant Officer Chris Batchilder
- Master Sailor Jeremy Gallant
- Major Allan Manley
- Corporal Ian Morison
- Chief Petty Officer Second Class Mark Nicolle
Those eligible for nomination include people who served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War, the Korean War, War in Afghanistan, peace keeping missions or in the current Canadian forces or reserves.
"Poppies, pins and monuments provide us with tangible reminders of the gratitude we owe members of our military for the sacrifices they make for all of us," said Philip Brown, mayor of Charlottetown in a release.
"The City of Charlottetown recognizes and will continue to recognize the efforts veterans have made to maintain peace at home and abroad."
Since 2005, the city has used the ceremony as an opportunity to honour the service of veterans from the Island community, according to a media release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.