Woman in hospital with serious injuries after 2-vehicle collision in Charlottetown, police say

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Upton Road and and Regis Duffy Drive in Charlottetown Thursday morning sent the driver of one of the vehicles — a woman in her 40s — to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

In a release, Charlottetown police said the accident happened at 8 a.m., when an SUV crossing the Upton Road from Regis Duffy Drive collided with a smaller automobile travelling north on Upton Rd.

Island EMS and Charlottetown Fire Department helped extract the female driver of the smaller vehicle, according to the release. She was the only person in the car.

Police initially said the woman had life-threatening injuries, but a later news release referred to them as "serious."

The driver of the SUV did not report any injuries.

The road was closed for several hours to allow the CPS accident reconstructionist to conduct his investigation, reopening just after 11:30 a.m.

Police said charges may be laid as a result of the investigation.