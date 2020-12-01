Damage, graffiti discovered at 2 Charlottetown non-profits

Two non-profit groups in Charlottetown dealt with separate incidents of vandalism this week.

At Beaconsfield Historic House, staff arrived Monday morning to find four of the property's five antique lamp posts smashed. One of the posts was knocked completely down.

And at the Stars for Life Foundation on Maypoint Road, a home for adults who have autism, someone spray-painted graffiti on the front sign.

Ron Casey, executive director of Stars for Life, cleaned the spray paint off the sign himself — a job he said took about 45 minutes.

We've been really good that nobody's been around bothering us. — Ron Casey, Stars for Life

"I had to go and get some graffiti remover and just sprayed it on and took it off. [You've] got to do a little elbow grease," said Casey.

Casey added that it's the first time Stars for Life has been the target of vandalism.

"I've seen some down around the downtown a little bit, but it's the first time I've seen any around here," Casey said.

"We've been really good that nobody's been around bothering us and stuff like that."

Graffiti on the sign at Stars for Life, a home for adults with autism on Maypoint Road in Charlottetown. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Beaconsfield preparing for Christmas tours

Staff at Beaconsfield wrote about the "unfortunate vandalism" of the damaged lamp posts on Facebook, adding that "A few broken lights won't dampen our festive spirit!"

Beaconsfield site manager Nicholas Longaphy said it could take staff some time to repair the lamp posts, as it's a busy few weeks at the house.

Staff began decorating Beaconsfield for Christmas on Monday, in preparation for their special Victorian Christmas tours, starting next week.

Both property owners said they will notify police about the vandalism.

