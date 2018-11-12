Charlottetown police investigating hit and run after pedestrian struck

Charlottetown police are investigating after a hit and run involving a taxi van and pedestrian.

According to a news release, a female pedestrian was hit when she was walking east on St. Peters Road crossing Ralden Avenue last Thursday between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Police say a white van taxi didn't stop at the intersection and hit the woman, sending her onto the bonnet.

The taxi stopped and she rolled off. As she got up the taxi drove away.

Police describe the vehicle as a white taxi van with cursive font writing on the side and a white light on top.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Charlottetown Police or Crime Stoppers.

