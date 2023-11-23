Charlottetown drivers can expect clogs due to Christmas events, Grafton construction

Anyone looking to drive through downtown Charlottetown in the near future should gas up on patience.

Christmas events will mean a variety of street closures starting at 5 a.m. AT Friday and lasting until 9 p.m. Sunday.

At the same time, water line replacement work will begin Friday on busy Grafton Street from Cumberland Street to the Hillsborough Bridge, a city news release said on Thursday afternoon.

"To accommodate this work, Grafton Street will be temporarily modified to a one-way street, westbound into the city, and a detour will be in place," the news release said. "These changes will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week until further notice.

"All local businesses on the street will remain open at this time."

The work is expected to take three to four weeks, the city said. It's part of a larger project to redesign how vehicles approach the Hillsborough Bridge from the downtown core and vice versa.

Market opens and tree will be lit

Shorter but more widespread road closures and parking restrictions are required for holiday events in downtown Charlottetown over the weekend.

The Victorian Christmas Market is taking place, so the city says the following streets will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday:

Queen Street between Grafton Street and Sydney Street.

Richmond Street (Victoria Row) between Pownal Street and Great George Street.

Friday night brings the Christmas tree lighting at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, starting at 6:30 p.m. Grafton Street will be closed to vehicles between Queen Street and Great George Street from 4 to 7:30 p.m. or until the event is over.

"Motorists are asked to be mindful of participants of the candlelight promenade, which will depart from Founders' Food Hall & Market at 6:15 p.m. and proceed to the Christmas Tree Lighting," the city's news release said. "Participants will proceed on foot along Great George Street, Victoria Row, Queen Street, and Grafton Street."

Parade takes place Saturday

And then there's the Charlottetown Christmas Parade on Saturday.

"The parade will begin at the UPEI entrance on University Avenue and will travel south down University Avenue/Great George Street to Grafton Street, proceed west to West Street, and then to Kent Street," the city said. "The parade ends at the provincial government parking lot."

The parade itself starts at 5 p.m. but the route will be closed to all traffic beginning at 3 p.m.

The streets involved are:

Enman Crescent between Raiders Road and University Avenue.

University Avenue between Enman Crescent and Euston Street.

Great George Street between Euston Street and Grafton Street.

Grafton Street between Prince Street and West Street.

West Street between Grafton Street and Kent Street.

Kent Street between Rochford Street and Terry Fox Drive.

"Any vehicles parked on the above streets after 3 p.m. risks being ticketed and towed at the owner's expense," the city said. As well, "to accommodate parade staging, Raider's Road, between Burns Avenue and Enman Crescent, will be closed to traffic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m."