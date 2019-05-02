Motorcycle parade rolling through Charlottetown Wednesday afternoon

Islanders may find that traffic in the Charlottetown area is a little more congested Wednesday afternoon, as dozens of motorcycles are expected to make their way through the city.

Two motorcycle tours promoting awareness of PTSD in combat veterans and first responders are meeting up in Charlottetown.

The Rolling Barrage is going on a cross-country tour, making its way from Halifax to Victoria, and meeting Dispatch Adventure Ride, a group on a tour through Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

The groups are expected to come through Charlottetown around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Dispatch Adventure Ride Facebook page, riders will make their way across Capital Drive and stop at Canada's Best Value Inn and Suites, where they will meet the Rolling Barrage for dinner.

Charlottetown police will be providing a rolling escort as the parade makes its way through town.

Drivers are being asked to move to one side to allow the group to proceed.

