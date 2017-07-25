Thefts from vehicles up with warmer weather, warn Charlottetown police

Police in Charlottetown are seeing more thefts from vehicles as the weather warms up.

There have been a number of reports of thefts over the last few nights, police said. In a news release they listed affected areas.

Upper Hillsborough Street.

Kensington Road.

Callbeck Crescent.

Elena Court.

Alexander Drive.

Lewis Point Road.

Wedgewood Avenue.

Falconwood Drive.

Patrols in these areas have been increased.

Police are reminding people to keep vehicles locked and remove valuables.

