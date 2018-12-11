Skip to Main Content
Thefts from vehicles up in some neighbourhoods, say Charlottetown police
PEI

Thefts from vehicles up in some neighbourhoods, say Charlottetown police

Charlottetown Police are stepping up patrols in parts of the city following an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles and sheds.

Certain neighbourhoods being targeted

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Residents can make it more difficult for thieves by locking their vehicles. (Shutterstock)

Charlottetown Police are stepping up patrols in parts of the city following an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles and sheds.

Following a relatively quiet start to September, Charlottetown police have recorded a jump in complaints in the last week.

There are particular neighbourhoods that appear to be targeted: Parkdale, St. Avard's, downtown and Brighton. Police will be patrolling more often in these areas.

Some of the thefts have happened during the day from vehicles in public parking lots but most have been at night.

The problem is focused on particular neighbourhoods, say police. (Charlottetown police)

Police say residents can take preventative measures, such as keeping vehicle and shed doors locked, reporting any suspicious activity to police, and not leaving valuables in vehicles.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call city police at 902-629-4172 or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Angela Walker

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.