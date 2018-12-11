Thefts from vehicles up in some neighbourhoods, say Charlottetown police
Charlottetown Police are stepping up patrols in parts of the city following an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles and sheds.
Following a relatively quiet start to September, Charlottetown police have recorded a jump in complaints in the last week.
There are particular neighbourhoods that appear to be targeted: Parkdale, St. Avard's, downtown and Brighton. Police will be patrolling more often in these areas.
Some of the thefts have happened during the day from vehicles in public parking lots but most have been at night.
Police say residents can take preventative measures, such as keeping vehicle and shed doors locked, reporting any suspicious activity to police, and not leaving valuables in vehicles.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call city police at 902-629-4172 or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
With files from Angela Walker
