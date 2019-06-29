Charlottetown teen set to teach Islanders the basics of 3D printing

A Charlottetown teen is hoping to empower Islanders with a new summer program aimed at teaching the basics of 3D printing.

Andrew Chen, who just graduated high school, is the brains behind 3D Maker Club.

"Science and technology has been [a] very large part of my life and I feel like I should raise awareness about some of the development technologies we have in the 21st century," Chen said.

No experience necessary

The 17-year-old has designed the five-week program geared toward people with little or no experience.

For years, Chen has been tinkering with 3D printers at home and at school.

The idea came about last August when Chen said he was brainstorming with some peers on ideas to help increase people's understanding of the technology in a group-learning environment.

Duke of Edinburgh program

Chen has received $1,500 from the Passion to Purpose grant distributed by the federal government, through the Duke of Edinburgh program.

The funding will help to make the program free for participants and will also cover the cost of a printer and other supplies needed for the club to operate.

A prosthetic hand Chen printed and assembled himself. (Submitted by Andrew Chen)

The teen said he's driven to teach Islanders how to use technology for their own advantage so they are encouraged "to unleash their own creativity so that they can find ways to [give] back to their community."

Once the program has wrapped up, Chen has plans to donate the printer and learning materials to the trustees of the Confederation Centre Public Library, where the program is taking place.

The aim of donating the equipment is to continue providing access to the technology for Islanders going forward. It's also a condition of the funding the program has received, Chen said.

We want to empower individuals with the ability to make what they dream. - Andrew Chen

The library has plans for a dedicated space once Chen's program is completed. Staff will assist people who are interested in using the printer.

"Our slogan is that we want to empower individuals with the ability to make what they dream," Chen said.

The program is set to begin July 28.

