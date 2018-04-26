Charlottetown taxi fares set to increase by $1 under bylaw changes

Charlottetown taxi fares will be going up by $1 in the coming days to help drivers cope with rising fuel costs.

Bylaw changes that are expected to be approved by the city in the coming days will mean customers pay between $7.50 and $17 per taxi trip. Charlottetown taxi prices are broken down by zones and get more expensive depending on distance travelled.

Mayor Philip Brown said the change was necessary given the increase in operating costs due to climbing inflation and higher fuel prices.

"The increase of fuel costs over the last year would be somewhere in the 35 to 40 per cent range," Brown said.

"[The taxi operators' margins] are down to very, very close to nil ... And if someone can't make money, like a livable or near livable wage, it's going to be hard to attract anyone, attract any person to ride a taxi or drive a taxi."

Brown said the city doesn't want to lose any taxi drivers and having a good supply is important, particularly with the tourism season coming up.

Some taxi companies told CBC last month they had already implemented a $1 increase. But Charlottetown Police Services, which oversees taxi bylaws, said it was unaware of the changes and that such increase would be a breach of the law.

No smoking allowed

Under the bylaw changes, an extra $2 fee for additional passengers, which currently applies to anyone over five years of age, will now be applied to people over 11.

Vehicles will also need to be smoke-free at all times, even when they are not being used as a taxi.

"It's just the same for bars and restaurants," Brown said. "When [smoking] was finally eliminated, the customers felt more comfortable to go into a place of business, whether to eat or drink. It'd be the same getting into ... a taxi from point A to point B."

Taxis will have to be inspected once a year, as opposed to every six months.

The bylaw changes will go through second reading at city council on April 25. Brown said the changes could take effect by the end of April.