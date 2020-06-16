P.E.I. tattoo artist offering to cover up symbols of hate for free

Tattoos are permanent and can come with some regret. That is especially true for those who have tattooed symbols of hate on their bodies.

Now, a Charlottetown tattoo artist is hoping to help people move on from their hateful past by offering coverups for anyone with a hate tattoo — for free.

"This is sort of the thing that I do so if I can use that in a way to kind of try and help out and contribute, you know, I am completely willing to do that," said Jeff Wilson, owner of Infinite Expressions.

He said he got the idea when he saw similar campaigns in the U.S. and other parts of Canada.

"This is just something I have just done for me.… This is just a personal thing for me. I've kind of became known for doing coverups so I just figured I could use that to kind of help out."

'If they are reaching out to me to get rid of this symbol they obviously want to move on and they want to change,' says Jeff Wilson, owner of Infinite Expressions. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Wilson said watching the Black Lives Matter protests over the past few weeks, he started to think about what he could do to help stop racism.

"We're in sort of a revolution at the moment. This is basically a time for change. So, if there are people out there I just figured they have this type of thing on them and they are trying to move on. This whole thing is about change for the better," Wilson said, adding he has already had people inquire about coverups.

'Send that stuff right out'

Wilson doesn't tattoo any type of hate symbol at his shop and said this kind of work is usually not professionally done.

"Any good tattoo shops, as long as I've been tattooing, usually send that stuff right out the door," Wilson said.

This is for people who really want a change and really want to leave that part of their life behind. — Jeff Wilson, Infinite Expressions

"A lot of these kids if they want something are going to go home and do it for themselves."

He said he often hears the story of someone getting a hate symbol tattooed by a friend when they were young as some sort of joke, but now they have it on their body and are embarrassed.

Wilson said he has had to turn away people who have requested hateful tattoos. He also said that while there are some well-known hate symbols, like swastikas, there are symbols that have been adopted by hate groups many people are not aware of, like specific numbers.

"You have to kind of keep up to date on what symbol is adopted by different groups because it is not just one or two — we're talking hundreds and hundreds of symbols," he said.

Wilson said there is an online database he often cross references and if a symbol is on this list he won't tattoo it.

There may be people who have hate symbols and got them as a mistake when they were younger, but Wilson said he knows there are people out there who made the conscious choice to brand themselves with hate.

Wilson says he would like other shops to join the initiative like the one he has started at Infinite Expressions. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"If they are reaching out to me to get rid of this symbol they obviously want to move on and they want to change," Wilson said. "I think if people can change, and I think they can, this is a way they can get through that."

Wilson said he is offering the tattoos for free because he is worried about financial barriers preventing people from moving on — especially with many pocket books feeling the impact of COVID-19.

He said people who want their hate tattoo covered up can call his shop or message him on social media.

"This is not for people actively involved in any of this stuff and wanting to hide it or whatever," Wilson said. "This is for people who really want a change and really want to leave that part of their life behind and want to move on from it."

Wilson said he would also like to see other Island tattoo shops and artists join the initiative.

