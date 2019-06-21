Charlottetown students sent home from school with groceries

Some students in Charlottetown-area schools are being sent home on Fridays with a weekend worth of food.

The pilot project began this spring after teachers noticed some students coming to class on Mondays hungry. Teachers reached out to Cornerstone Baptist Church and members of the church signed up to help.

"I think it's our duty, if we know that's happening, to step up to the plate and do what we can," said volunteer Doris MacLeod.

MacLeod spent about $130 to fill a grocery list for one of the families. She said the food should get the family through the week.

They're feeling more relaxed in the classroom setting, which I think is good for everybody. — Gordon Dickinson, Cornerstone Baptist Church

"It's just not fair for kids not to have a balanced diet, good school lunch," she said.

Each week, members of the church have been donating about $130 for each of the four families taking part in the pilot program.

The project has been running for 10 weeks and will break for the summer. The church's pastor Gordon Dickinson said teachers report seeing a change in students.

"Kids are coming in with more energy, they're able to focus more," Dickinson said.

"They're feeling more relaxed in the classroom setting, which I think is good for everybody. We've heard that at a couple of schools that we've done this with."

The church has been running a similar program for another school in the Charlottetown area for two years with similar success.

Dickinson said the church wants to continue helping students and their families, perhaps with school supplies, when school resumes in the fall.

