Charlottetown bans Styrofoam food containers from events, street vendors

The City of Charlottetown passed a motion Monday night to ensure your next order of fries from a food truck comes in a paper bag or on a plate, and not in a Styrofoam clamshell.

New rules for food trucks and street vendors, as well as for food vendors at events in the city, ban Styrofoam plates, cups and takeout containers. Vendors must ensure disposable materials, including cutlery, are compostable or recyclable.

"We have an opportunity to lead by example when it comes to waste reduction and showing the public that we are serious about sustainability," said events management chair Coun. Kevin Ramsay, in a news release.

The new guidelines are included in the city's Sustainable Events Manual, which outlines required and recommended practices.

The manual includes information about resources available from the city, such as portable bike racks, waste sorting stations, and mobile water bottle refill stations.

The city noted events have the potential to produce a large amount of waste, and these policies are designed to minimize that.

The rules do not apply to restaurants, because the city does not have the authority to regulate them.

