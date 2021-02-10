Stratford woman, 30, charged after police told about possible impaired driver

A Stratford, P.E.I. woman has been charged after someone warned Charlottetown Police about a possibly impaired driver pulling out of a University Avenue parking lot Tuesday night.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m., according to a police news release.

"E-Watch cameras located the suspect vehicle traveling north on University Avenue and dispatchers directed officers in that direction," the release said.

A vehicle was stopped on Belvedere Avenue a short time later, the release said.

The woman driving it "displayed signs of being impaired by alcohol and was arrested."

Police say the woman, 30, provided breath samples that were more than two and a half times the legal limit.

She was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and will appear in Provincial Court at an unspecified date.

