T3's Saturday buses hitting targets

The new Saturday buses running from Charlottetown to Stratford and Cornwall are proving to be popular, says T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy.

Saturday service to the two towns was added in early September.

Cassidy said the numbers are looking good.

"You want to try to get to 10 passenger fares per hour on average, non-peak," said T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy.

"Last Saturday, for example, Stratford did 57 passenger fares during their five hours of service and Cornwall had 53 passenger fares. We are hitting our goals and objectives."

Cassidy said he would eventually like to see that traffic grow to between 75 and 100.

More P.E.I. news