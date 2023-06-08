Content
PEI

Charlottetown man charged after stabbing on Euston Street

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a man he knew was stabbed earlier this week in downtown Charlottetown.

30-year-old struck the victim in the face, police say

Arturo Chang · CBC News ·
City police said the incident happened on Euston Street early Wednesday morning, about half an hour after midnight. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

City police said in a news release that the incident happened on Euston Street about half an hour after midnight Tuesday.

Police said the man and his male victim knew each other, and that the stabbing happened after a verbal altercation.

The victim was struck on the face. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers located the suspect Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The man was scheduled to appear in provincial court Thursday morning.

