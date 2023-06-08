Charlottetown man charged after stabbing on Euston Street

A 30-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing earlier this week in downtown Charlottetown.

City police said in a news release that the incident happened on Euston Street about half an hour after midnight Tuesday.

Police said the man and his male victim knew each other, and that the stabbing happened after a verbal altercation.

The victim was struck on the face. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers located the suspect Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The man was scheduled to appear in provincial court Thursday morning.