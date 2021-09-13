Charlottetown stabbing under investigation

There is no threat to the public following a stabbing in Charlottetown early Monday morning, according to a police news release.

Charlottetown police say officers responded to an incident at a residence on King Street at 6 a.m.

The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Her condition is not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation is in its early stages. Charlottetown's major crime unit, forensic identification unit, and RCMP Police Dog Services were on the scene Monday morning.