Sunday night stabbing investigated by Charlottetown police

A man was stabbed at a home in the north of Charlottetown late Sunday night, say police.

In a news release, Charlottetown police said they were called to a home on Andrews Court, in the Hillsborough Park neighbourhood, just before midnight.

The victim is a 31-year-old man, said police. He is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Police said they believe the victim and the suspect know each other and that there is no risk to the public.

More from CBC P.E.I.