Sunday night stabbing investigated by Charlottetown police
A man was stabbed at a home in the north of Charlottetown late Sunday night, say police.
Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, say police
In a news release, Charlottetown police said they were called to a home on Andrews Court, in the Hillsborough Park neighbourhood, just before midnight.
The victim is a 31-year-old man, said police. He is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Police said they believe the victim and the suspect know each other and that there is no risk to the public.