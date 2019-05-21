Charlottetown closes sports courts

The City of Charlottetown has closed its sports courts, effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced the closures in a news release Thursday morning. It includes multi-purpose courts and pads, the skateboard park, tennis courts, basketball courts, and the ball hockey rink.

The closure comes on the guidance and recommendations of provincial and federal health officials on COVID-19. It is meant to support physical distancing, a key part of the strategy to reduce the spread of the disease.

The city said residents are still encouraged to exercise regularly, but it noted public health authorities have advised that exercise should be done safely, close to home, and while maintaining a distance of two metres from other people.

Sports fields remain closed due to the condition of the ground. They are still soft during the spring melt.

A decision on whether the fields can be opened during the public health emergency will be made at a later date in consultation with the Chief Public Health Office.

