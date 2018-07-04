Are the Charlottetown speed humps worth it? Your comments

In an attempt to slow speeders, Charlottetown said Tuesday it is buying 40 portable speed humps at a cost of $50,000 — but some Islanders aren't impressed with the cost.

Police will determine the locations, but the city said the humps are built for areas with a 40 km/h speed limit.

The humps are lower, longer and more forgiving than speed bumps and should arrive in mid-July.

Many of you weighed in on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page in response to Tuesday's story.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'Complete waste of money'

"As if we need to slow things enough already with all the road construction going on," said Agustus Anthony Pater.​

Tanner Ramsay said "$50,000 seems a bit steep for speed bumps … come on now."

The humps were included in the city's budget this year after several councillors asked for them, following requests from residents. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The cost of one speed hump is about $1,000 to $1,200 and they're made to span the entire street to ensure drivers can't avoid them.

Many commenters agreed with Ramsay, saying the money should be put to better use.

"Instead of them maybe they should fix the roads so we don't need to fix struts, tie rods and ball joints all the time then have to get alignment done," Joe DeCourcey said.

"Complete waste of money and they better not be putting these on any of the main streets of Charlottetown," said Adam Watts.

Better places to use speed humps

Though many comments suggested the portable humps were a waste of money, some people offered suggestions for locations the police could place them.

"Should have portables at the beginning of every construction zone!" said Kevin Hardy.

Lori Wakelin said police "should place them in all the school zones for the fall!"

In 2015 Stratford installed portable speed humps and signs that urge drivers to slow down. (Shane Hennessey/Twitter)

"Hillsborough Bridge?" asked Vivian Moore.

They will be removed come winter to avoid creating problems for plows.

