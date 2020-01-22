Charlottetown spa shares message of welcome with P.E.I.'s transgender community

A Charlottetown salon is hoping to get a message across to P.E.I.'s transgender community: they are always welcome.

Tangerine Hair and Spa posted a message on its Facebook page Monday letting transgender Islanders know they will always be made to feel comfortable.

The post explains that no matter a person's background, sex or religious beliefs, staff at the salon will always do their best to make sure that all clients are made to feel valued and respected.

The spa's owner felt it was important to get the message out and staff agreed, said Brianna Vessey, manager with the spa.

"Charlottetown, and the Island, is growing. A lot of things are changing and we want people to ... feel accepted and safe like it is a safe place for them to come here because we've had a lot of people say that they didn't feel welcomed by certain spots," Vessey said.

"We want to make them feel beautiful."

Vessey said a transgender client had expressed they didn't always feel welcome when entering a salon.

"Every time she went into other spots, she didn't feel like they kind of understood her and they kind of treated her differently."

So far, Vessey said she's delighted to see that the Facebook post has received many positive comments from Islanders.

"We just want to make sure that they can come here and they feel important and we like, understand them," she said.

More P.E.I. news