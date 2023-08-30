Ontario company wins job of taking down massive Charlottetown smokestacks

Charlottetown will soon lose one of the most prominent features of its skyline.

A contract has been awarded for the removal of the combustion power plant in Cumberland Street, including its two huge smokestacks.

The plant had provided backup power to the city for decades, but it stopped being used in late 2021.

Last year, Maritime Electric filed an environmental assessment request with the province for the plant's demolition. The project was approved earlier this year, and a request went out for bids.

President and CEO Jason Roberts says Hamilton-based Budget Demolition, the company that was awarded the contract, will be doing its work over the next year and a half.

"The contractor will arrive on site later this fall and the first step will be to put up some security fencing and then they'll begin some work on the inside of the building, ... remove any remaining asbestos, pollutants and things like that," Roberts said.

"Probably early in the new year, what you'll see then is the equipment on site that will begin to actually tear down the building from the back working its way out to the road area. And then following that, the smokestacks will come down."

Maritime Electric has set aside about $10 million for the project. That has already been factored into electricity rates, Roberts said.

The work should be done by the end of 2024, with landscaping happening the following year, he said.

A 50-megawatt combustion turbine will remain on the site, and Maritime Electric's energy control centre will continue to operate from there.