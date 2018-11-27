Smash and grabs from vehicles on the rise, say Charlottetown police

There has been a surge in the number of thefts from vehicles in Charlottetown, police are warning.

Deputy police chief Sean Coombs said most of the vehicles involved had their doors locked at the time, and thieves smashed a window to get inside.

"They're mainly happening in the retail areas of the city. It's not related to either downtown or uptown. We're seeing them at both locations," said Coombs.

"Most of them have occurred at night in areas of parking lots where it's not as well lit and there's not as much traffic."

He noted the early sunset at this time of year is giving the thieves more hours to operate under the cover of darkness.

Keep valuables out of sight

All the thefts are being actively investigated, said Coombs, and resources devoted to the case include plain clothes officers.

Police said the public should not leave any valuables — such as purses, wallets, or electronics — inside their vehicles in plain view. Any item that must be left in the vehicle should be put out of sight in the trunk.

Police are encouraging the public to report anyone seen acting suspiciously around vehicles.

More P.E.I. news