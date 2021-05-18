Charlottetown short-term rentals should be limited to primary residences, excluding apartments: report

The city of Charlottetown should restrict short-term rentals to primary residences excluding apartments, says a new report by the city's Planning and Heritage Department.

The report, which will be submitted to city council and the planning board for their October meetings, said recent public consultations on the subject of short-terms rentals (STRs) showed there was community consensus behind such policy.

Housing advocates have long called for more regulations on short-term rentals, arguing they threaten long-term housing affordability in the city.

The number of STR private home listings in Charlottetown rose 7.9 per cent from September 2018 to the same period the following year.

Non-compliant

The report said only 265 out of a total 370 short-term rental listings in the city were registered in P.E.I. Tourism's licensed registry database, meaning over half the listings in Charlottetown weren't compliant with provincial legislation.

Tourism P.E.I.'s issuing of tourist accommodation licenses without ever confirming their approval with the municipality has led to "both confusion and proliferation" of non-compliant STRs in the city, the report goes on to say.

The report recommended a municipal STR registry linked to its provincial equivalent be established to ensure both jurisdictions' regulations are adhered to.

It said the city should consider implementing a bylaw to establish its own licensing requirements, which would then be integrated to the provincial system.

It also suggested a municipal licensing program could introduce annual licensing fees for STR platforms, require hosts to obtain building permits and be approved for occupancy, and make specific exemptions for other accommodation providers, such as hotels, motels and cottages.

The report said a separate enforcement strategy for non-compliant STRs should be implemented and should involve the province so both jurisdictions' regulations are fulfilled.

Commercialized STRs

A total of $8.5 million in revenue was collectively made by 409 private listing hosts in 2019.

The top 10 per cent of hosts earned 47 per cent of all STR revenue, which the report says indicates an "increase in commercialization" of STR activity.

It says commercialized STRs, which are defined as entire-home listings available throughout much of the year, are the "biggest threat" to reducing long-term housing supply.

"This mass transition through commercialization of long-term dwellings converted to short-term rentals has affected the availability and affordability in the form of gentrification of Charlottetown's housing supply."

The report said data indicates the highest concentration of non-principal residence STR listings is in the downtown area, but it appears to be expanding to the suburbs as well.

It said the STR industry is only becoming more commercialized. In 2017, principal residence listings were 66.4 per cent of all listings and accounted for 49.6 per cent of all bookings, compared to 59.6 per cent of listings and 40.9 per cent of bookings in 2019.

It said that while COVID-19 has impacted Charlottetown's STR industry and the tourism sector overall, increasing vaccination rates as well as pent-up demand for travel means demand for the rentals will return.

The report said a monitoring program to survey the status of the local STR industry should be established regardless of the regulatory framework council decides to adopt.