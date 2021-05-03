Charlottetown sets date for public meeting on short-term rentals

The City of Charlottetown has set a new date to talk about short-term rentals.

A public meeting couldn't happen in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said in a news release. It is now scheduled for Monday, May 17 from 7 to 9 p.m.

"Short-term rentals are defined as the rental of a dwelling unit or a portion of a dwelling unit for less than 30 consecutive days," the city news release said Monday. "Any STR regulations will have several different implications for residents, homeowners/renters, hosts, and the tourism industry."

Before the pandemic shut down tourism to Prince Edward Island, there had been many complaints that Islanders were having trouble finding apartments to rent because owners of housing units were keeping them off the long-term market because they could make more money by renting them out on a weekly or nightly basis.

People with opinions on whether or how the short-term rental industry in Prince Edward Island's capital should be licensed and regulated can take part in a number of ways.

Only 300 people will be able to attend the meeting in person at the Confederation Centre, with free tickets available on the centre's website.

The city also intends to offer a videoconference format through WebEx for off-site participants, and the meeting will also be live streamed online at www.charlottetown.ca/video .

As well, people can submit comments to the city by email.

Revenue expected this year

Charlottetown's most recent budget, which came out in March, included an estimated $120,000 in revenue tied to the short-term rental industry.

Some proposed regulations were presented at a city planning board meeting in March 2020. The options included:

Permit STRs in any principal residence except apartments, with no allowance for commercial STRs.

Permit STRs in any principal residence including apartments, with no allowance for commercial STRs.

Permit STRs in any principal residence except apartments, with allowance for commercial STRs in zones that would permit a hotel.

Permit STRs in any principal residence including apartments, with allowance for commercial STRs in zones that would permit a hotel.

Permit STRs in any principal residence including apartments, with allowance for commercial STRs in zones that would permit a hotel and in parts of the downtown.

