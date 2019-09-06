Overflow homeless shelter to open in Charlottetown for Hurricane Dorian
The temporary shelter will ensure those in need have a warm space to ride out the worst of the storm
An overflow shelter will be opened in Charlottetown Saturday in preparation for increased demand at homeless shelters due to the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
Jack Blanchard Hall on Pond Street will open at noon on Saturday and stay open until at least noon on Sunday.
Officials were setting up the hall on Friday afternoon.
"What we want to do is make sure that when the weather turns nasty, which we anticipate tomorrow, is that we have a warming shelter for somebody to come in out of the cold to get some warm food, some water and a place to lay their head if they need," said Mike Redmond, residential manager for the men's shelter Bedford-MacDonald House.
Food will be provided for those in need from the Upper Room Soup Kitchen.
Sleeping bags and pillows will also be available.
Redmond said this is the second time this year they have opened a temporary shelter in Charlottetown.
He said while it is uncommon, they are learning things each time they get ready to meet the needs of the community during the larger storms.
"Instead of reacting we're now preparing in advance for storms and collectively getting together a lot of NGOs and resources and the province to be proactive in our arrangements to prepare for it for the weather like this," Redmond said.
Blooming House is scheduled to open up early, at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Bedford-MacDonald House and Anderson House shelters will remain open 24/7 as usual.
The province will re-evaluate the need for the overflow shelter at Jack Blanchard Hall on Sunday morning.
Redmond said people in need should call the emergency shelter hotline at 1-833-220-4722.
With files from Sarah MacMillan
