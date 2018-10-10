Charlottetown twins with Shediac and Forest City
Charlottetown has entered into a twin city partnership with Shediac, N.B., and Forest City, N.C.
Motion approves a long-term relationship
The municipal twinning protocol was passed Tuesday night at council and marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between these three municipalities.
Shediac and Forest City approached council with the idea, said Coun. Kevin Ramsay.
"The two towns came to us and now the municipalities both agreed that it'd be a great idea for the culture, for economic and everything along that line," said Ramsay.
There will be small cost associated, he said, but it won't affect the annual budget.
The partnerships will include promotional projects.
With files from Isabella Zavarise
