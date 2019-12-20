Why these musicians are drawn to a Charlottetown shed

In a Charlottetown backyard, a team is working away to transform the inside of a little shed into a live music venue.

The group is part of Shed Sessions P.E.I., which began two years ago. Every couple of months, an artist is invited to come and perform.

The team films and records the session with professional equipment and what results is an intimate but polished video that artists have to promote themselves.

"It's just something that we're adding to the community because there's already such a rich culture of, like, music and art here," said co-founder Vinod Ramachandra.

"So we are also just being part of that and it's been amazing and everyone has been overwhelmingly supportive."

Rachel Beck is among the artists who have recorded songs during the Shed Sessions. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The shed, owned by one of the team members, has been outfitted with a sleek, wood-panelled interior and is insulated.

The team, made up of producers, an audio engineer, a videographer and set-designer, all volunteer their time to make it happen. With each performance in the shed, the group develops video concepts and set designs unique to that artist.

Until recently, the service was provided for free, but because of growing demand, Shed Sessions now charges a small fee per session to help cover the cost of production.

"We weren't quite sure how it was going to flow from the beginning, but it's kind of taken on a life of its own and it's come into its own," said producer Kirk Avery.

Their latest session featured Island rapper Chelsey Moisan, who goes by the stage name LxVNDR. She said she was drawn to the Shed Sessions because of its spreading reputation among P.E.I. artists.

"I was hoping that I'd be able to get on at some point. So that was kind of like a milestone in my head that I would be on this," Moisan said.

"So for me it definitely means like I'm kind of stepping up in my career a little bit."

Shed Sessions charges a small fee to help cover the cost of production. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The lighting and film equipment is rented from Film P.E.I. Everything else is from the team's own equipment.

Still, funding is a challenge and the group relies on donations to keep going.

Dylan Menzie performs in the shed, which has been outfitted with a sleek, wood-panelled interior and is insulated. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

But even though there's no profit, members of the team said the Shed Sessions have no plans to slow down.

"We like to kind of bring it all together and it's just really for the love of it all I guess," Avery said.

Their hope is to feature more artists next year and to eventually expand what they offer beyond the shed.

